STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK MP Mohammedjan dies of sudden heart attack after round of hectic electioneering

Mohammedjan represented Ranipet constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during 2011-16. He was the Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare for a brief period.

Published: 23rd March 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK MP A Mohammed John.

AIADMK MP A Mohammedjan

By Express News Service

RANIPET: AIADMK MP Mohammedjan died of a ‘sudden severe’ heart attack on Tuesday in Ranipet while taking rest after hectic electioneering, sources said.

The 73-year-old Rajya Sabha member returned home at noon for lunch after completing a round of campaigning. He took rest at home before getting ready to resume electioneering in the evening.

Suddenly he developed chest pain and was rushed to the Govt District Headquarters Hospital in Walajapet in a car. As the pain was getting severe, he was shifted to an ambulance and given first aid before he reached the hospital, sources stated.

On arrival, doctors performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation but in vain.

“He had a sudden severe heart attack leading to immediate collapse. We tried performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation but found that he had died on the way to the hospital,” Singaravelu, Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, told The New Indian Express.

Subsequently, the body was handed over to his relatives before it was taken to his residence.

Mohammedjan represented Ranipet constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during 2011-16. He was the Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare for a brief period.

In July 2019, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha along with his party colleague N Chandrasekaran and PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadass.

Later, in the year, he voted in favour of the citizens amendment bill as per the decision of his party. Subsequently, the Jamaat in Ranipet had stripped him of all responsibilities with the organisation.

Mohammedjan had also served as a councillor of Ranipet municipality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Mohammedjan Ranipet Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp