AIADMK MP Mohammedjan dies of sudden heart attack after round of hectic electioneering

By Express News Service

RANIPET: AIADMK MP Mohammedjan died of a ‘sudden severe’ heart attack on Tuesday in Ranipet while taking rest after hectic electioneering, sources said.

The 73-year-old Rajya Sabha member returned home at noon for lunch after completing a round of campaigning. He took rest at home before getting ready to resume electioneering in the evening.

Suddenly he developed chest pain and was rushed to the Govt District Headquarters Hospital in Walajapet in a car. As the pain was getting severe, he was shifted to an ambulance and given first aid before he reached the hospital, sources stated.

On arrival, doctors performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation but in vain.

“He had a sudden severe heart attack leading to immediate collapse. We tried performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation but found that he had died on the way to the hospital,” Singaravelu, Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, told The New Indian Express.

Subsequently, the body was handed over to his relatives before it was taken to his residence.

Mohammedjan represented Ranipet constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during 2011-16. He was the Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare for a brief period.

In July 2019, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha along with his party colleague N Chandrasekaran and PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadass.

Later, in the year, he voted in favour of the citizens amendment bill as per the decision of his party. Subsequently, the Jamaat in Ranipet had stripped him of all responsibilities with the organisation.

Mohammedjan had also served as a councillor of Ranipet municipality.