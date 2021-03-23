STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP manifesto promises to ban cow slaughter in TN

The BJP’s manifesto for the TN elections released on Monday seems to be wooing the voters of SC/ST communities, farmers and fishermen.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari releases the BJP manifesto for TN elections in Chennai on Friday | martin louis

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP’s manifesto for the TN elections released on Monday seems to be wooing the voters of SC/ST communities, farmers and fishermen. Of course, the manifesto made promises reiterating its avowed stance on freeing Hindu temples from the control of the government, enactment of anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter Acts etc. The manifesto was released by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the presence of manifesto committee chairman H Raja, BJP State chief L Murugan and other functionaries.

The promises that are aimed at wooing the SC/STs include retrieval of 12 lakh acres of Panchami lands, renaming of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department as Scheduled Caste Welfare Department, setting up of Arunthathiyar Welfare Board and observance of the birthday of Swami Sahajananda, one who championed the cause of the SCs as Downtrodden Rights Protection Day.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam is of the view that the promise to retrieve Panchami lands would be on paper as the transfer of lands from the SCs had taken place many decades ago and the lands continued to be transferred to many hands. So identifying them and giving it to the community would be a gigantic task. The Boyar welfare board will be set up for the benefit of the community. The community has been demanding that they should be included in the SCs list in Tamil Nadu.  

The manifesto also promised to look into the long pending demand of Badagas to include them in the list of Scheduled Tribes. Caste certificates would be issued to ST people who have migrated to other places for work. Special training and coaching will be provided for qualified sportspersons from villages and Scheduled Tribe areas to help them achieve greater heights in international sporting events.

The manifesto also assured that the 24 Veera Saivar groups, Mutharayars, Devangar weaving community and Telugu Devanga community belonging to Backward Classes category would be included in MBC category.

The manifesto said an Anti-Cow Slaughter Act in accordance with the articles of Indian Constitution would be strictly implemented in Tamil Nadu. Total ban would be imposed on transporting cows to Kerala and other States for beef and meat. Goshalas would be established in various temples to shelter and upkeep of cows recovered from cattle smugglers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cow slaughter Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp