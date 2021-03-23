Need more aid for kin of fishers killed by Lankan Navy, says PIL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central and State governments, to consider the representation seeking enhanced compensation for families of four fishermen, who were reportedly killed by the Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu in January.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order while disposing of a public interest litigation moved by Fishermen Care, a fishermen rights organisation.

According to the petitioner, the four died when a Sri Lankan vessel collided with the Indian fishing trawler, ultimately sinking it.