Tamil Nadu reports 1,437 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths; total tally at 8,69,804

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,437 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 8,69,804 and toll to 12,618.

The number of active cases in the State has also increased to 9,145. Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur together accounted for 55 percent of the cases reported on the day.

Meanwhile, Chennai crossed 500-mark, after 129 days, reporting 532 cases on the day. It had reported 502 cases on November 15. Chengalpattu reported 149 cases, Kancheepuram 51 cases and Tiruvallur 71 cases. Coimbatore, where family clusters are posing a challenge to the Health Department, reported 146 cases.

On Tuesday, 14 districts reported less than 10 new cases, while cases in other districts are slowly on the rise, Thanjavur, which has been battling school and college clusters, reported 67 cases. Tiruppur reported 32 cases, Madurai 40 and Erode 30 cases.

Among the people who tested positive for Covid in the State are nine passengers, two from Saudi Arabia who travelled by air, two each from Karnataka, West Bengal and Bihar, and one passenger from Assam who travelled by road. The State tested 76,128 samples and 75,827 people. On the day, 902 people were discharged. According to the Media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased one didn't have any comorbid condition.