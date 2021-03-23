A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in tamil nadu
Demands
- Government-fixed rates for prawns, crabs, cuttlefish and harvested seaweed that are exported through four major exporters in the region
- Industries must be set up to generate employment opportunities and local youth should be recruited as a priority to avoid youth migration
- The monetary assistance given during the 60-day fishing ban period must be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000
FACE OFF
- D Kuppuramu (BJP) vs Katharbacha Muthuramalingam (DMK)
Other Contestants
- G Muniyasamy (AMMK)
- K Ilango (NTK)