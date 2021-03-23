Villagers refuse entry to BJP contestant

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: A section of Muslims in Pallapatti village of Karur district deciding not to allow BJP candidate for Aravakurichi Assembly constituency entry into the village created a flutter.

The constituency has about 40,000 Muslims. Meanwhile, Annamalai, the candidate went on to announce that he would visit Pallapatti and seek the support of Muslim voters.

Later, at a meeting presided by Returning Officer G Thavaselvam and police SP the villagers agreed to allow Annamalai for campaigning in the village.