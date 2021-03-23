Which transport minister will drive Karur people to New Bus Stand?

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Being one of the hottest places in Tamil Nadu, Karur gears up for an even hotter battle in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, as the two Dravidian juggernauts are all set to take on each other. Karur Assembly segment is one of the head-turner constituencies as Senthil Balaji and MR Vijayabaskar, both local strongmen from DMK and AIADMK respectively, would be fighting a tough battle.

Senthil Balaji (46), who was the MLA of Karur from 2006 to 2016 while he was with the AIADMK, is now looking to regain his constituency and become an MLA again, but this time on a DMK ticket. On the other hand, MR Vijayabaskar (56) of AIADMK, who was made the party’s district secretary and the Transport Minister after winning the 2016 Assembly polls, is trying to prove his strength by winning the upcoming election.

As the intense rivalry between the two candidates is well known since the days they spent together in the AIADMK camp, a victory in the Karur constituency has become a ‘prestige issue’ for both.

While Senthil Balaji, a B Com graduate, is running his own textile export business, his rival Vijayabaskar has also been running multiple businesses including a dyeing unit, textile unit, etc. in Karur. Despite being a transport minister’s constituency for the past 10 years, the district has one of the worst bus stands in the State, say the people.

Senthil Balaji and Vijayabaskar, despite having their fair share of time on the post, have failed to build a new bus stand for the district, which continues to be one of the long-pending demands of the people. With both the leaders playing the blame game and politicising the bus stand issue, a case has also been pending with regard to establishing a new bus stand in the district.

Another main concern among the people of Karur is the drinking water supply. “Although two big rivers, Cauvery and Amaravathi, are flowing through the district, we are suffering without adequate supply of drinking water” said M Somasundaram, a resident of Karur. “Due to the absence of local body representatives, the municipality has become apathetic and doesn’t bother about people’s needs. Despite having a transport minister in our constituency for the past 10 years, none of the transport issues or needs have been addressed. The traffic in the city is increasing every day and due to over-population, the roads are getting congested. No alternate routes, flyovers, or parking facilities have been established in Karur,” he pointed out.

Candidates speak

“Proper road and drainage facilities are the two main demands put forth by the people. I assure them that within 100 days after we form the government, all the roads and sewage systems in Karur municipality will be renovated. Once Stalin becomes the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the roads in all the 43 wards in Karur municipality will be revamped within the first 100 days,” said Senthil Balaji.

“People have been facing a lot of difficulties in crossing the Karur - Trichy National Highways. So, two overbridges will be constructed on the highway in order to avoid accidents and other hardships especially for the people of Kodangipatti. All the patta problems will be sorted out and people will get their pattas after the election. Women will get 50% off on their ticket fares in government buses,” said Vijayabaskar.