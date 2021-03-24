STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP made to eat its words on freebie culture?

Social media users in general and DMK supporters in particular have come down heavily on BJP for the issues the party has raised in its manifesto, which was released Monday.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social media users in general and DMK supporters in particular have come down heavily on BJP for the issues the party has raised in its manifesto, which was released Monday. Netizens condemned the saffron party for promising free tablets to school and college-going students, as the party so far maintained an ostentatious contempt for freebies. The party has also promised free CFL bulbs to ration card-holders.

A section of the social media users criticised the party for also promising to implement total prohibition in the State, for it has not taken any such measure in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra or Rajasthan, where it is in the government. Some DMK-leaning social media users slammed the party for assuring to expedite the Cauvery-Gundaru river linking project. “The same party’s ministers in Karnataka have moved the SC to prevent the project,” they said.

Condemning the BJP for its unawareness of the State’s syllabus, DMK orator Ayyalur Radhakrishnan said, “We already have Tamil literary works like Aathichodi, and Vivega Sindhamani, and spiritual works like Devaram and Thiruvasagam and history of world-renowned Chera, Chola and Pandya, in our school text books. How can the BJP promise to include these works again in the textbooks?” 

