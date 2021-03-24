Centre slammed for boycotting UN vote against Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK, MDMK and CPM have condemned the Union Government for not voting on the resolution raised against Sri Lanka at the United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meeting in Geneva on Tuesday.

DMK president MK Stalin dubbed the Centre’s act as betrayal of Eelam Tamils.

“The government is indirectly helping Sri Lanka by boycotting the voting on a resolution, which could have promoted reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka,” he added. MDMK general secretary Vaiko and CPM general secretary K Balakrishnan also slammed the government.