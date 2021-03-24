DMK is known for fulfilling poll promises: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Highlighting the DMK’s promises made to women, party leader and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi conducted roadshows at various places in Tiruchy on Tuesday. She sought support for candidates contesting in Tiruchy East, Tiruchy West and Thiruverumbur constituencies.

Speaking at a gathering in Woraiyur seeking votes for DMK principal secretary KN Nehru, Kanimozhi said, “The DMK is known for fulfilling all its poll promises. In our manifesto, we have introduced several schemes, including Rs 1,000 for all housewives and free passes for women on town buses. I urge all of you to understand who genuinely cares for you, and then cast your vote. Our party can change the fortune of the State.”

While campaigning for Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi near Ponmalai, Kanimozhi said, “All the 3.5 lakh vacancies in the State will be filled immediately once the DMK comes to power. Right now, almost 80 per cent of jobs in Ponmalai workshop are done by North-Indian candidates and people from any State are allowed to apply for jobs in Tamil Nadu. Once we come to power, priority will be given to youngsters from our State in government jobs.” She also spoke about the rise in prices of petrol and LPG, apart from the law and order situation in the State.