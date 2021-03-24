Election Commission transfers Coimbatore Collector, Commissioner of Police

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan to transfer Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani and City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan.

Based on various inputs received, the Secretary, Election Commission of India, Malay Mallick said the two officers be transferred and posted to non-election posts with immediate effect.

S Nagarajan was named the District Election Officer and Coimbatore Collector while S Davidson Devasirvatham will take over as the new City Commissioner of Police.