I began at ward level: Stalin’s retort to dynasty barb

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ‘dynasty leader’ tag seems to be bothering DMK chief MK Stalin, who has taken it upon himself to explain his vast political experience and achievements during multiple election campaigns and rallies. AIADMK has been hammering home the dynasty point, with its senior leaders using it as the trump card against the Opposition alliance.

Stalin, now equipped with data, has come back with fitting responses. Over the last few days, he has elucidated how he established a DMK youth club in Gopalapuram when he was just 14, took up an Anna memorial torch rally from his mausoleum to Kancheepuram where the DMK conference was held in 1971, made a formal entry into the party from the grassroots as a ward representative, then district representative, then general council member, youth wing secretary, Thousand Lights MLA, Chennai Mayor, local body minister, and then, finally, deputy Chief Minister.

In his speech, he listed out his growth, step-by-step, in chronology, until the day he became the leader of the principal Opposition party in the House. In response to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statements about the achievements his government has made and awards won by it, Stalin has also been listing out the awards won by the Tamil Nadu State government when DMK was in power, especially when he was the Mayor.

He recalled that he received six awards in the capacity of Minister for Municipal administration, which was given to the State government for effectively implementing the MGNREGS in the State. “The voters are being misguided by rivals, who tell them that Stalin is a symbol of dynasty politics.

Hence, we have to clarify. Stalin’s growth in both the party and government was organic, gradual, and a product of his hardwork,” says the party DMK’s Deputy Propaganda Secretary, Sabapathy Mohan. “In fact, Stalin was given a ministerial berth only in 2006, third time after he was successfully elected as an MLA. Many of his juniors were given the post earlier by our chief M Karunanidhi, both in 1989 and 1996. He was given a posting only after he proved his mettle. This message must reach the voters.”