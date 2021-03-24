Project polarisation renewed on social media

CP Balasubramanyam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just two weeks left for polling, the social media platforms are rife with content aimed at polarising the electorate. BJP and its social media warriors have trained their guns on DMK and its allies. An analysis revealed that many of the videos, widely shared by accounts that are followed by prominent persons, are old, edited, and, at times, misleading.

For instance, short clips of Dr Ezhilan Naganathan, who is contesting in Thousand Lights constituency against BJP’s Kushboo Sundar, has gone viral recently. The video, of his past speeches, are on religious superstitions currently under practice in the society.

Similarly, an unverified picture critical of Dharapuram DMK candidate K Selvaraj, who is contesting against BJP State chief L Murugan, has also gone viral. One half of the picture shows him in a temple and the other half shows him sitting next to DK chief and rationalist K Veeramani, titled, people must reject the “anti-Hindu” candidate.

The focus of these messages is largely the DMK top brass and candidates who are taking on BJP directly in the State. A tweet, for instance, urges the voters to boycott DMK and its allies for petitioning Tirunelveli Collector objecting to the conduct of Maha Pushkaram festival along Tamirabarani River in 2018. The tweet, however, does not mention that several parties opposed the festival, because of pollution concerns as three crore people were expected to take a dip in the river.

Similarly, a video of MK Stalin wiping off the vermilion applied to his forehead by a party worker is also doing the rounds. Speaking about these messages, BJP sources denied it was propaganda. “We have always been pointing out DMK’s mistakes and how they are cheating Hindus by maintaining double standards. There are also many other outfits that are voicing their opinions against the DMK.”

“This propaganda by the BJP has no valid points to criticise our party,” DMK sources said.

In its 2021 manifesto, the DMK had made two major announcements in favour of the majority community. A financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was announced for pilgrims visiting major temples, and Rs 1,000 crore was announced for renovating of temples.

“Many have twisted DMK’s ideology for their own political gains. MK Stalin has clarified that our party is not anti-Hindu. But, unlike other parties, we do not interfere with anyone’s personal space. DMK is not against Hindus, but against the discrimination that comes with Hinduism,” the party source added.