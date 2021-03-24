Tamil Nadu election: A run down on nominations

Troops ready
More than 4,000 candidates are set to battle it out for Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies on April 6. Here’s a look at the big numbers regarding the nominations for the polls
MOST CONTESTANTS
Karur: seventy
Transport Minister and AIADMK candidate MR Vijayabhaskar will face his predecessor, DMK’s
Senthil Balaji, who was earlier with the AIADMK
Aravakurichi: 40
Manachanallur: 37
Kolathur: 36
Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar: 31
Kumarapalayam: 31
Palani: 31
Saidapet: 30
Tiruchengodu: 30
Mistakes rectified
“Some incomplete nominations, which were rejected, were erroneously added to the list of accepted nominations. The mistake was rectified,” an official said
Least contestants
Bhavanisagar (SC): 6
Valparai (SC): 6
Vanur (SC): 7
Gudalur (SC): 7
Pollachi: 8
Pattukkottai: 8
Peravurani: 8
Cheyyur (SC): 9
Udhagamandalam: 9
Perambalur (SC): 9
Poompuhar: 9
Most nominations rejected
Mettur: 57
73 people filed nominations and 2 withdrew, leaving 14 in the fray
PMK’s S Sadhasivam will take on DMK’s Seenivasa Perumal here
Thondamuthur: 29
Pollachi: 28
Bodinayakkanur: 26
Mettupalayam: 25
Thiruvaiyaru: 25