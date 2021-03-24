Tamil Nadu election: A run down on nominations

By Express News Service

Troops ready

More than 4,000 candidates are set to battle it out for Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies on April 6. Here’s a look at the big numbers regarding the nominations for the polls

MOST CONTESTANTS

Karur: seventy

Transport Minister and AIADMK candidate MR Vijayabhaskar will face his predecessor, DMK’s

Senthil Balaji, who was earlier with the AIADMK

Aravakurichi: 40

Manachanallur: 37

Kolathur: 36

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar: 31

Kumarapalayam: 31

Palani: 31

Saidapet: 30

Tiruchengodu: 30

Mistakes rectified

“Some incomplete nominations, which were rejected, were erroneously added to the list of accepted nominations. The mistake was rectified,” an official said

Least contestants

Bhavanisagar (SC): 6

Valparai (SC): 6

Vanur (SC): 7

Gudalur (SC): 7

Pollachi: 8

Pattukkottai: 8

Peravurani: 8

Cheyyur (SC): 9

Udhagamandalam: 9

Perambalur (SC): 9

Poompuhar: 9

Most nominations rejected

Mettur: 57

73 people filed nominations and 2 withdrew, leaving 14 in the fray

PMK’s S Sadhasivam will take on DMK’s Seenivasa Perumal here

Thondamuthur: 29

Pollachi: 28

Bodinayakkanur: 26

Mettupalayam: 25

Thiruvaiyaru: 25