A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in Tamil Nadu
Male 3,48,262
Female 3,46,476
Transpersons 107
Total 6,94,845
KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY
- Sholinganallur was formed after constituency delimitation in 2007
- The Sholinganallur Assembly constituency is the biggest one in Tamil Nadu in terms of voters
Previous winners
2011 - KP Kandan (AIADMK)
2016 - Aravind Ramesh (DMK)
FACE OFF
KP Kandhan (AIADMK) vs Aravind Ramesh (DMK)
OTHER CONTESTANTS
- Rajeev MR (MNM)
- Michael Vincent Saviour (NTK)
- RP Murugan (DMDK)