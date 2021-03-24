Tamil Nadu polls: EC foils ‘bid’ to woo voters with water supply in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Distribution of cash, ornaments and articles to voters is prohibited as per the Model Code of Conduct.

Does water supply amount to voter inducement?

Yes, deem election officials in Singanallur as they removed three drinking pipelines laid by a political party to supply water to residents of Ondipudur. After removing the pipelines on Tuesday, Returning Officer C Ramkumar directed police to take action on the party for violating the code of conduct.

"On Monday night, three pipelines were laid in Anjaneyar Colony without informing even the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). Based on a complaint, we investigated and confirmed it was a violation," he said.

Ramkumar said the residents claimed they laid the pipeline on their own by pooling money, but inquiry revealed it was done at the behest of the party.

"We lodged a complaint with Singanallur police regarding the issue. Further investigation is on," he added.

No to privatisation

Meanwhile, K Maniraj, who is contesting as independent in Singanallur, has made a poll promise that he would not allow privatisation of drinking water supply if elected. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is planning to hand over drinking water supply in 60 wards to a French company.

Maniraj, who is also the president of Kovai Power Driven Pump Manufacturers' Association (KOPMA), slammed the corporation and said it was the duty of the government to supply drinking water. The supply of drinking water may be affected if it is handed over to a private player, he said and alleged that several public taps were removed in Singanallur.

Among his poll promises are installing more public taps.