DMK slams Centre for not probing ‘TANGEDCO scam’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday slammed the Centre for not initiating a probe into the alleged TANGEDCO scam despite the CAG releasing a report on it. DMK MPs RS Bharathi and NR Elango said that the CAG in February 2019, revealed that a Rs 1,026-crore scam was committed in TANGEDCO. “Over two years have passed and no action has been initiated on it,” they added.