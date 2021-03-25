DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

KARUR: In the midst of a busy election campaign, retired IPS officer and BJP’s Aravakurichi candidate K Annamalai had a chat with Express, on his plans and prospects. Excerpts...

You have been campaigning in Aravakurichi for more than a month. How do you see your prospects?

It’s good. We will win by a sizeable margin. People know me in the constituency since a long time. This is my home constituency. We have challenges, being a rural segment. For the last 10 years, we have had a DMK legislator. Not much development has happened, and the segment was in the news for all bad reasons, including stoppage of elections. We should win this time.

There are almost 45,000 religious minorities in this segment. You are contesting on a BJP ticket. How are you reaching out to them?

All 2.13 lakh voters in the constituency are same. We do not differentiate if the voter is Hindu or Muslim... or on caste lines. It is only DMK that keeps differentiating, and thrives on religious politics. The message is clear -- Aravakurichi has to be on path to development. The only way to solve the problems is through central government stepping in and bringing in funds and work along with state government.

You were part of the BJP manifesto drafting committee. BJP in its manifesto is promising to provide houses in Tamil Nadu for the migrant workers coming from other States. While many people in Tamil Nadu continue to live in huts, you are promising houses to other State workers. How do you explain this?

You have to see this promise along with the promise of our alliance partner. The AIADMK in its manifesto is very clear. For anybody who doesn’t have a proper house or a land, the state government will purchase the land and build houses. You have to see both the manifesto together. The main problem along with migration crisis is people need to have roof over their head. So read both manifestos together.

BJP government in Karnataka is opposed to the Cauvery-Gundar river-linking project. Tamil Nadu government is saying that this project will cater to the drinking water needs of crores of people. Why is the Karnataka BJP opposing it?

I don’t know why they are opposing. We are very clear, Cauvery-Gundar river-linking project is right in all parameters. In terms of the over-all spirit of Cauvery water management authority decision, I don’t see anything wrong in the project and it has to happen.

You have promised to provide 10% reservation to Economically Weaker sections. But in Tamil Nadu almost all regional parties including your alliance partner AIADMK are opposed to it. Don’t you think this promise will affect the present social-justice schemes?

Nobody is opposed to the fact, the social justice is still there. No body is eating into the OBC reservation or the SC/ST reservation. EWS is a separate reservation and no other reservation is touched. It is not against anybody. The same social inclusion is there. At the same time developmental parameters for economically weaker sections are very poor. So, I think it is a fair process for everybody.

In UNHRC, there was a resolution for enquiry into war crimes allegations against Sri Lanka. Though the resolution was passed in the council, India absainted from voting. Many political parties are raking up the issue now saying that BJP is anti-Tamil. What is your take on it?

How can the BJP be anti-Tamil if they have built 60,000 houses in Northern part of Sri Lanka? It has built hospitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first person to visit Jaffna. After Easter attack, PM Modi was the first person to call Sri Lanka and offer help. Many political parties in Tamil Nadu have become bankrupt regarding their ideology. That’s why they are taking such stands.