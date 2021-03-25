STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

H Raja to battle an INC fresh face in Karaikudi segment

“It would be a neck-to-neck fight between INC and BJP in the Assembly election, but AMMK would play an important role in splitting the votes,” said the residents. 

Published: 25th March 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: If you want to witness the fight between two national parties, look no further. This election season, the BJP and the Congress are back to square one in Karaikudi, where they will battle it out for the crown in the presence of AMMK. “It would be a neck-to-neck fight between INC and BJP in the Assembly election, but AMMK would play an important role in splitting the votes,” said the residents. 

AIADMK ally BJP has named H Raja as its candidate, while DMK ally Congress has filed a fresh face, S Mangudi. H Raja was elected once, back in 2001, as an MLA, from the very same constituency. Mangudi, though a fresh face, has already served as Shankarapuram town panchayat president. Mangudi was a familiar face for being associated with P Chidambaram, Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram and incumbent Karaikudi MLA KR Ramasamy. 

Ramasamy’s son was given a ticket to contest from RM Karumanickam at Thiruvadanai constituency in Ramanathapuram district. This would have an added advantage for Mangudi as there would be no internal dispute. The entire situation has created roadblocks for H Raja who has to secure votes as well as retain the AIADMK votes that are being chipped away by AMMK candidate Pandi due to his familiarity and community base. Pandi was the Sivaganga MP candidate for AMMK in the 2019 election and secured 1.22 lakh votes, which is one fourth percentage of Karti Chidambaram’s vote and half of H Raja vote. A considerable number of votes that Pandi received during the parliamentary election was from Karaikudi Assembly constituency. 

“The longtime demand of the residents starts with making the Karaikudi (special grade) municipality as a Corporation by merging Sankarapuram town panchayat with it,” said Samy Thiravidamani (73), the president of Karaikudi Chamber of Commerce and Industries.“The demand for Chettinad snacks from tourists and other countries is huge. The snacks have been exported for more than 20 years but there is no common ground to market these products,” he said. 

Produces students but lacks employment
A retired college professor S Saravanan (62) said that the constituency has various educational institutions such as Alagappa University, Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, CSIR - Central Electro Chemical Research Institute, but the district has no law or agriculture colleges. “The locality has been producing bright graduates but has failed to provide them with employment,” he said. The working population of the locality also suffered, and the need to bring SIPCOT to Karaikudi is urgent now, more than ever. “The only way to save the working population of the district was by bringing industries and creating employment,” he added.

Candidates speak
BJP candidate H Raja (63) said, “Before 1984, there were 12 textile mills in the locality but none of them are functioning now. I would ensure that SIPCOT would function here, which would create employment for the people. The water scarcity issue would also be settled soon as I have already spoken with the Jal Shakti Ministry.”

INC candidate S Mangudi (58) said, “I would ensure the establishment of food grains godowns and deep-wells for farmers.” The renovations of water paths and water bodies in the constituency is also his priority.  A nursing college, an arts and science college for women and a law college would started.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H Raja Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Karaikudi AMMK
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp