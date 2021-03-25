STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan releases exclusive manifesto for Coimbatore South

Published: 25th March 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

MNM chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY:  A week after releasing a manifesto for the State, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday unveiled a vision document for Coimbatore South from where he is testing the electoral waters.

His list of 25 promises include relocating the central prison outside the city, establishing a commercial plaza, constructing underpass on busy roads like 100-feet-road, and opening MLA office at all wards.

Also, he has promised to establish fitness centres and libraries in each ward, libraries, free legal counselling centres, etc.  “Having been in touch with the people regularly, I could now identify and name a few issues in my constituency,” he said.

‘I am MK Gandhi’s B-team’
Campaigning in Tiruchy on Tuesday night, Kamal said, “I am not BJP’s B-team, I am MK Gandhi’s B-team. Is it fair to assume that I am getting money from the BJP because I am travelling in a helicopter? I am an honest tax payer. If there is anyone to whom I am a B-team, that would be MK Gandhi.”

Exuding much confidence about the poll outcome, the MNM leader told the public, “After winning the election, I cannot afford to relax even one minute as I have to refill the State’s coffers and remove the debt burden on each of your heads.”
 

