NGT seeks detailed report from TN govt on Pallikaranai marshland encroachments

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a detailed report from Tamil Nadu government on Pallikaranai marshland encroachments.

Despite repeated reminders, the State government has failed to submit the report and the case is being adjourned from time to time since 2019.

During the hearing earlier this week, the green bench comprising of Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta said due to want of particulars regarding the encroachment and the steps taken by the government and also the nature of proceedings pending before the Madras High Court, the tribunal was not able to dispose the matter.

"Though certain reports have been received by appointing Commissioners who have submitted the report. We will have to get the detailed report from the State authorities regarding the nature of the marshland, extend of the marshland and nature of encroachment, steps taken to remove and persons/officials responsible for maintaining the same so as to effectively dispose of the matter by giving directions to the persons responsible for taking action to protect the marshland," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the State Government submitted that the report was ready and if some time is granted, they may be able to file it showing the details required by the tribunal as per the earlier orders. So considering the circumstances, the NGT bench gave one more opportunity to the State departments to file their statements as directed by tribunal and they are directed to file their report on or before April 19.

From original 6,000 hectares to 690 hectares

As per the Comprehensive Management Plan for Pallikaranai Marsh 2014-19 prepared by Care Earth, the marsh area had a spread of 6,000 ha around 1906s, of which there is a 90 percent loss of habitat resulting in the presence of only 690 hectares of marsh. The document blames the fragmentation of habitat on construction of institutes like National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and Centre for Wind Energy Technology, Perungudi dump-yard and Sewage treatment plant which occupy a major part of marsh land and on the other hand due to development of IT corridors and residential complexes.

Pallikaranai is one of the 94 wetlands identified under National Wetland Conservation and Management Programme (NWCMP) of the Government of India and is also one of the three in the state of Tamil Nadu, the other two being Point Calimere and Kazhuveli.

Biodiversity

Pallikaranai marsh supports 349 species of flora and fauna including 133 species of birds, 10 species of mammals, 21 species of reptiles, 10 species of amphibians, 50 species of fishes, 9 species of molluscs, 5 species of crustaceans, and 7 species of butterflies and about 114 species of plants including 29 species of grass. The number of bird species sighted in the wetland is significantly higher than the number at Vedanthangal birds sanctuary.

