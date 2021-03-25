Tamil Nadu Elections: 14,215 buses from Chennai to ferry electorate

By Express News Service

The State is operating 14,215 buses from Chennai to various parts of the State between April 1 and 5 to facilitate voters to travel to their natives places for the April 6 elections

The State transport undertakings will operate 2,644 special buses from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem and Bengaluru, said Transport Secretary C Samayamoorthy

In Chennai, the buses will be operated from MGR CMBT terminus between April 1 and 3

To facilitate commuters’ return to Chennai after elections, 2,115 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State between April 6 and 7. This apart, 2,225 daily regular services to Chennai will run as per the existing schedule

Similarly, 1,738 buses will be operated to Tirupur, Coimbatore and Bengaluru from various parts of the State. While buses to Tirupur and Coimbatore will run from Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem and Theni, buses

to Bengaluru will be operated from Salem, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

Commuters can book tickets through www.tnstc.in and TNSTC official application

Buses for other locations on Apr 4 & 5

Madhavaram bus terminus:Buses to Ponneri, Gummidipundi and Oothukottai via Redhills

Poonamallee bus stand: Buses to Kancheepuram, Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur,Hosur, Chithoor and Tirupathi via Tiruttani

KK Nagar MTC bus stand: Buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via ECR

MGR CMBT: Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchy, Karur, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Virudhachalam, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore

Arignar Anna bus stand, Tambaram- Sanatorium (MEPZ): Buses to Kumbakonam and Thanjavur via

Vikravandi