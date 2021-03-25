Tamil Nadu Elections: 14,215 buses from Chennai to ferry electorate
The State is operating 14,215 buses from Chennai to various parts of the State between April 1 and 5 to facilitate voters to travel to their natives places for the April 6 elections
Published: 25th March 2021 04:40 AM | Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:40 AM | A+A A-
The State is operating 14,215 buses from Chennai to various parts of the State between April 1 and 5 to facilitate voters to travel to their natives places for the April 6 elections
- The State transport undertakings will operate 2,644 special buses from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem and Bengaluru, said Transport Secretary C Samayamoorthy
- In Chennai, the buses will be operated from MGR CMBT terminus between April 1 and 3
- To facilitate commuters’ return to Chennai after elections, 2,115 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State between April 6 and 7. This apart, 2,225 daily regular services to Chennai will run as per the existing schedule
Similarly, 1,738 buses will be operated to Tirupur, Coimbatore and Bengaluru from various parts of the State. While buses to Tirupur and Coimbatore will run from Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem and Theni, buses
to Bengaluru will be operated from Salem, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.
Commuters can book tickets through www.tnstc.in and TNSTC official application
Buses for other locations on Apr 4 & 5
Madhavaram bus terminus:Buses to Ponneri, Gummidipundi and Oothukottai via Redhills
Poonamallee bus stand: Buses to Kancheepuram, Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur,Hosur, Chithoor and Tirupathi via Tiruttani
KK Nagar MTC bus stand: Buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via ECR
MGR CMBT: Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchy, Karur, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Virudhachalam, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore
Arignar Anna bus stand, Tambaram- Sanatorium (MEPZ): Buses to Kumbakonam and Thanjavur via
Vikravandi