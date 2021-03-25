Tamil Nadu reports 1,779 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, active cases cross 10,000-mark

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 1,779 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths taking the tally in the state to 8,73,219 and toll to 12,641. Active cases in the state crossed the 10,000-mark.

Chennai reported 664 cases, while Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Thanjavur each reported over 100 cases.

Chengalpattu reported 162 cases, Coimbatore 153 and Thanjavur 108. Among Chennai's neighbouring districts, Tiruvallur reported 89 cases and Kancheepuram reported 63.

Cases in Madurai, Salem and Thiruvarur are also steadily increasing. Madurai reported 43 cases, Salem 45 and Thiruvarur 52.

Perambalur district reported zero cases and 10 districts reported less than 10 cases.

Among the positive cases on Thursday were nine passengers -- five from West Bengal and one each from Bangladesh, Gujarat, Assam and Kerala. The passengers travelled to the state by road.

The state tested 81,103 samples and 80,761 people on the day. After 1,027 people were discharged, the state had 10,487 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Chennai reported seven deaths, while Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Thanjavur reported one death each.

Among the deceased, one didn't have comorbid conditions.