STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three bank staff test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore, customers told to watch out for symptoms 

The city corporation has established a containment zone surrounding the bank and advised customers who visited the branch to get tested if they develop symptoms of infection. 

Published: 25th March 2021 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three employees of the Central Bank of India branch located on Avinashi Road near Peelamedu tested positive for Covid-19 recently. 

The city corporation has established a containment zone surrounding the bank and advised customers who visited the branch to get tested if they develop symptoms of infection. 

A higher official from the health department said, "The other staff are placed under home quarantine. They are vulnerable to the infection since they deal with customers on a daily basis." 

A notice put up outside the branch read that the branch would remain closed till Saturday and advised the customers to visit nearby branches. 

Sources added that this was the first time a bank turned into a cluster in the city. It is to be noted that nearly 10-12 people were working in the branch. 

Teacher tests positive 

A post-graduate (PG) teacher from Ondipudur Government Girls Higher Secondary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon. Sources said that the teacher showed fever symptoms a couple of days ago, following which she underwent the Covid-19 test.

The results of the test showed that she tested positive for the infection. School headmistress G Poorani Punithavalli said that top officials were informed immediately and that the school was declared closed for three days starting Wednesday as per their instructions. She added that a swab test would be done on teachers and students soon.

Meanwhile, a complaint stating that teachers and students in the school do not wear masks and maintain social distancing was raised. Tamil Nadu Government High and Higher Secondary School Teachers Association State treasurer T Arulandham urged top education officials to intensify monitoring of schools to check whether or not Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is followed to keep the infection in check. When contacted, a top education official in the district assured that the officials concerned would monitor the schools keenly.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation staff disinfected the school on Wednesday morning. 

Vaccine stock arrives 

The health department on Wednesday received the fourth consignment of around 15,000 Covishield doses to intensify the Covid-19 vaccination sessions in the district. The consignment also includes 10,000 doses that would be kept as buffer stock.

This comes as a relief to officials as the district slowed down the vaccination drive over the last few days due to vaccine shortage. The Apart batch also contained 8,000 doses for Erode, 7,000 for Tiruppur and 8,000 for The Nilgiris districts.

With fresh stock in, officials said they would intensify vaccination sessions in the district. Currently, the sessions are held at all government hospitals, primary health centres, and 79 private institutions in Coimbatore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp