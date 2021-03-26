STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
54 Indian fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 54 fishermen from Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Ramanathapuram for allegedly fishing across the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Published: 26th March 2021

Fishermen from Nagapattinam district under detention in Trincomalee (Photo | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 54 fishermen from Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Ramanathapuram for allegedly fishing across the International Maritime Boundary Line. Five trawlers have also been seized and taken to Sri Lankan harbours.

Of the arrested, 20 are from Nagapattinam district, 13 from Karaikal, 20 from Ramanathapuram, and one from Villupuram.Their families and representatives from their hamlets have sought immediate intervention of Union and State governments.

“We are distraught, anxious and shocked. We want the governments to intervene immediately and bring our men back before the polls,” M Mohandas, a representative from Akkaraipettai, said. “The issue is being taken up with the respective State governments,” G Jayaraj of the Fisheries Department, said.

