STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Industries with investment worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore to be launched soon: EPS

Continuing his attacks against the DMK, Palaniswami said that for a State to develop, law and order has to be maintained.

Published: 26th March 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning at Otthakadai near Madurai on Thursday | K K sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Campaigning for the candidates of AIADMK and its allies in the district, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that a total of 304 industries with investments worth Rs 3.50 lakh crore will soon be started in the State. “This will bring employment opportunities to 5.5 lakh youngsters directly and to 5 lakh youngsters indirectly. In a bid to maintain State’s growth, both industries and farming should flourish. We are balancing both,” he added.

Continuing his attacks against the DMK, Palaniswami said that for a State to develop, law and order has to be maintained. “For over four years, there has not been any communal riots. People are living in peace. If DMK is voted to power, shopkeepers cannot function peacefully. Recently, the DMK functionaries had beaten up a Chennai hotelier for demanding money for the food they had. The next day, DMK president Stalin went to the shop to warn the shopkeeper. He did not warn his own party cadre,” he said.

The Chief Minister promised that basic amenities, including underground drainage connections, would be provided to extended areas in the city. He promised to bring water from Mullaiperiyar dam to Sathaiyar dam, improve the quality of Thenur check dam, construct high level bridge across Vaigai River from Irumbadi to Mannadimangalam, open Alanganallur National Co-operative Sugar Mills next year and set up a cold storage facility in Alanganallur. 

He also assured that Madurai AIIMS, Satellite Town City project in Thoppur, a bus port in Thirumangalam and round-the-clock water supply project would soon be established and promised to bring in metro rail service and build flyovers and bridges. Speaking in Alanganallur he said, “It was the Congress government, which is in alliance with the DMK, that banned Jallikattu.” 

Denying the corruption charges levelled by Stalin, Palaniswami said, “DMK knows to rule only through kangaroo courts. But our candidates are calm and talented and would visit your houses, not to beat you, but to hear your grievances and solve them.”

Further taking a dig at the opposition party, he said, “Stalin once said that none of his family members would enter politics. But his son Udhayanidhi Stalin has been given a ticket to contest in this polls. Despite having senior members, Udhayanidhi has been sent across the State to campaign for their candidates. It only shows the ‘chameleon’ nature of DMK.” 

‘DMK also was BJP’s ally once’
Palaniswami questioned the rationale behind DMK accusing AIADMK and its ally BJP. “When DMK was an ally of BJP they did not have any problem. Now they are blaming both AIADMK and BJP,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp