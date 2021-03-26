STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu polls: Advocate files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin for stealing AIIMS brick!

While campaigning for DMK candidate GV Markandeyan at Vilathikulam on Thursday, Udhayanidhi showed the crowd a brick with 'AIIMS' written on it

DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin's symbolic and sarcastic take on the Central government has bounced back after a Kovilpatti-based advocate affiliated to the BJP filed a complaint against him for 'stealing a brick from the construction site of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai'. 

In his petition filed online to Vilathikulam police, advocate M Neethipandian said that Udhayanidhi had admitted to stealing the brick and had shown it to the public while campaigning at Vilathikulam. 

"It's an offense as per Section 380 of the IPC. The police should seize the brick and initiate action against Stalin junior," the 38-year-old BJP cadre demanded. 

While campaigning for DMK candidate GV Markandeyan at Vilathikulam on Thursday, Udhayanidhi showed the crowd a brick with 'AIIMS' written on it and said that the Centre had spent Rs 75 crore for the hospital but nothing is visible on the ground.

"I have taken away this brick and they are searching for it in Madurai,'' he joked. 

Neethipandian claimed that the Centre is constructing a compound wall around the proposed hospital campus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on January 27, 2019.

