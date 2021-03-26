STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VCK releases manifesto for ‘ideological war’

“Our manifesto is not aimed at attaining power, but to wage an ideological battle with the forces of oppression, fascism and communalism,” Thirumavalavan said.

Published: 26th March 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Thol Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Promising to implement 50 per cent reservation for women, banning the latest National Education Policy and scrapping the new farm laws enacted by the Centre, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan released his party’s poll manifesto on Thursday. 

The manifesto was released during a VCK campaign urging people to vote in candidates of the DMK-led alliance in Villupuram. “We will strive to protect the reservation rights of dalits, adivasis, minority and women. If elected to power, the VCK will ban all projects in the delta districts,” he added.

VCK Thol Thirumavalavan Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
