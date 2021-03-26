VCK releases manifesto for ‘ideological war’

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Promising to implement 50 per cent reservation for women, banning the latest National Education Policy and scrapping the new farm laws enacted by the Centre, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan released his party’s poll manifesto on Thursday.

“Our manifesto is not aimed at attaining power, but to wage an ideological battle with the forces of oppression, fascism and communalism,” Thirumavalavan said.

The manifesto was released during a VCK campaign urging people to vote in candidates of the DMK-led alliance in Villupuram. “We will strive to protect the reservation rights of dalits, adivasis, minority and women. If elected to power, the VCK will ban all projects in the delta districts,” he added.