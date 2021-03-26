Work harder, no time for overconfidence: Stalin tells cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUVANNAMALAI/VILLUPURAM: Cautioning his cadre not to become complacent or overconfident over survey reports predicting victory for the Social Progressive Alliance, DMK president MK Stalin urged the party supporters to work tirelessly until the voting is over.

“The opinion polls have predicted a landslide victory for us and the voters are eager to vote us in. But, we cannot afford to be careless at any point. Last time we couldn’t form the government for want of just 1.1 per cent votes. Let us not forget that,” Stalin exhorted his cadre in a letter.

‘DMK never interferes in beliefs’

Noting that some political parties were trying to taint the DMK alleging that the party was anti-Hindu, Stalin in Tiruvannamalai said that his party respected all religions and have never interfered in anyone’s beliefs. Canvassing votes for DMK candidates in the temple town, the DMK president listed out promises in the party’s manifesto.

“We have given our word to enhance the functioning of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in an attempt to maintain temples better. “The falsehoods being spread against our party will have no takers. People of Tamil Nadu know the difference between religion and politics,” he said.

“The BJP conspired to gain a foothold in our State by imposing Hindi upon us and sending Hindi-speaking men here through recruitment for government services. On the other hand, in BJP-governed States, all jobs are reserved for locals. They are trying to destabilise Tamil Nadu, and I will prevent that at any cost, even if I have to sacrifice my life,” Stalin added.

Referring to the Central government abstaining from the United Nations vote on war crimes in Sri Lanka, the DMK leader asked, “Why can’t our CM Palaniswami ask the Centre on why it let down Tamils in the Sri Lanka issue? He can’t even bring himself to say a few words on the issue.”

Laying of a concrete road on Girivalam path, interlinking of Thenpennai-Cheyyar rivers, a veterinary college, including the temple town under the Cauvery Combined Water Supply Scheme and a silk park in Arni, were some of the promises Stalin made to Tiruvannamalai voters on the occasion.

DMK candidates EV Velu (Tiruvannamalai) K Pitchandi (Kilpennathur), PST Saravanan (Kalasapakkam) and others were also present at the campaign.

Pongal gift

Stalin in Villupuram on Thursday said that AIADMK government gave `2,000 as Pongal gift to please people for votes just ahead of polls. “If EPS was truly concerned for people he would have released more funds when people were suffering during the pandemic,” he added.