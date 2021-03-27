STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagai, Ramanathapuram fishermen return home

As many as 20 fishermen from Nagapattinam arrested by Sri Lankan Navy returned in their trawlers to Nagapattinam on Friday night after being released.  

Published: 27th March 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Boat

Representational Photo | BP Deepu, EPS

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: As many as 20 fishermen from Nagapattinam arrested by Sri Lankan Navy returned in their trawlers to Nagapattinam on Friday night after being released. The Sri Lankan Navy had arrested a total of 54 fishermen, including 20 from Nagapattinam district, 13 from Karaikal, 20 from Ramanathapuram, and one from Villupuram for allegedly fishing across the International Maritime Boundary Line on Wednesday night. The authorities also seized five trawlers. At least 40 out of the 54 fishermen arrested returned home on Friday. 

Fishermen from Ramanathapuram also returned to Rameshwaram fishing harbour in their trawlers on Friday evening. However, the fishermen from Karaikal are yet to return. According to a Fisheries Department official, the Karaikal fishermen were the first among 54 fishermen to be apprehended and booked by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen from Nagapattinam and Rameshwaram were reportedly not booked by the Sri Lankan Navy after an alleged internal order. 

Families of the arrested fishermen had sought immediate intervention of the Union and State governments in the issue. Speaking at a campaign in Karaikal, Union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh assured the fishermen that he would speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take action for securing their release. “Prime Minister Modi wishes to do as much as possible for fisherfolk community and wants the government to be for the fishers,” Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermen Sri Lankan Navy
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp