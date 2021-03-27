Nagai, Ramanathapuram fishermen return home

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: As many as 20 fishermen from Nagapattinam arrested by Sri Lankan Navy returned in their trawlers to Nagapattinam on Friday night after being released. The Sri Lankan Navy had arrested a total of 54 fishermen, including 20 from Nagapattinam district, 13 from Karaikal, 20 from Ramanathapuram, and one from Villupuram for allegedly fishing across the International Maritime Boundary Line on Wednesday night. The authorities also seized five trawlers. At least 40 out of the 54 fishermen arrested returned home on Friday.

Fishermen from Ramanathapuram also returned to Rameshwaram fishing harbour in their trawlers on Friday evening. However, the fishermen from Karaikal are yet to return. According to a Fisheries Department official, the Karaikal fishermen were the first among 54 fishermen to be apprehended and booked by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen from Nagapattinam and Rameshwaram were reportedly not booked by the Sri Lankan Navy after an alleged internal order.

Families of the arrested fishermen had sought immediate intervention of the Union and State governments in the issue. Speaking at a campaign in Karaikal, Union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh assured the fishermen that he would speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take action for securing their release. “Prime Minister Modi wishes to do as much as possible for fisherfolk community and wants the government to be for the fishers,” Singh said.