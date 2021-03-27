STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nothing seized, says Velu after I-T raids end

On Thursday, Velu was at a campaign meeting led by DMK president MK Stalin, when the I-T personnel raided his educational institutions, residences and guest house.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MLA EV Velu chairing a grama sabha meeting at Nachananthal village in Tiruvannamalai (Photos by Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Income Tax sleuths wound up their raids at properties belonging to former minister and DMK candidate EV Velu in Tiruvnnamalai at 5 pm on Friday. As many as 110 department staff were involved in the raids.

Reacting to the raids, Velu said, “They left empty handed as no cash was stashed here. The BJP is trying to cripple my chances of victory. Though they succeeded in halting my electioneering for two days, the people of Tiruvannamalai will ensure my win.”

On Thursday, Velu was at a campaign meeting led by DMK president MK Stalin, when the I-T personnel raided his educational institutions, residences and guest house.Meanwhile, CPI(M) State secretary K Balakrishnan condemned the I-T department for raiding only properties of leaders in Opposition parties. “They searched 18 properties belonging to Velu, who is pitted against a BJP candidate in the Assembly polls. The raids are politically motivated and they reveal the saffron party’s fear of the election outcome,” he added.

