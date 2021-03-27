Puducherry polls: Total of 17 percent of candidates contesting polls declares criminal cases against themselves

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 17% of 323 candidates contesting the polls in Puducherry, numbering 54 have declared criminal cases against themselves.

However, it is lower compared to the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, where out of 343 candidates analyzed, 68 (20%) had declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis done by the Puducherry Election Watch (PEW) and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

P. Joseph Victor Raj, State Coordinator of PEW, who released the findings said that out of the 54, 28 (9%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, 30 (9%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties,3(60%) out of 5 candidates analyzed were from AIADMK, 5(56%) out of 9 candidates analyzed from BJP, 7(54%) out of 13 candidates analyzed from DMK, 4 (29%) out of 14 candidates analyzed from INC, 3 (19%) out of 16 candidates analyzed from All India N.R. Congress and 2 (8%) out of 26 candidates analyzed from DMDK have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

On the other hand, 2(40%) out of 5 candidates analyzed from AIADMK, 5(39%) out of 13 candidates analysed from DMK, 2(22%) out of 9 candidates analyzed from BJP, 2(14%) out of 14 candidates analysed from INC, 2(8%) out of 26 candidates analyzed from DMDK and 1(6%) out of 16 candidates analysed from All India N.R. Congress has declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

One candidate R.K.R. Anantharaman of INC from Manavely constituency has declared one charge related to Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509)

Two candidates, A Senthil (Kalapet) and Karunakaran(Lawspet) both independents have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: One candidate namely P.R.N. Thirumurugan of All India N.R. Congress from Karaikal North constituency has declared one charge related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Red Alert Constituencies: Eight (27%) out of 30 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR and PEW observed that the directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of candidates in the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 17% of candidates with criminal cases.

All major parties contesting in Puducherry elections have given tickets ranging from 8% to 60% of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. The Supreme Court in its directions dated 13th February 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.