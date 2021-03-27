STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu elections: Hot seat - Nannilam

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in Tamil nadu

Published: 27th March 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Nannilam bus stand | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY

  •  Nannilam is an agrarian constituency, with farmers, farm labourer population
  •  Since the 1991 election, AIADMK has won 3 out of the 6 elections

ISSUES & DEMANDS

  • Creation of industries such as paper making, using hay and bamboo as raw material
  • By-pass road connecting Poonthottam and Peralam to be laid 
  • Irrigation structures to store water from branches of the Cauvery draining into sea during floods
  • A proposed alternative route for Chennai-Kanyakumari industrial corridor which is set to displace residents of Mudikondan village

Voters

Male
1,35,283

Female
1,36,159

transpersons
24

Total
2,71,466

FACE OFF

 R Kamaraj (AIADMK) vs S Jothiraman (DMK)

PREVIOUS winners

2016 R Kamaraj (AIADMK)
2011 R Kamaraj (AIADMK)
2006 P Padmavathy (CPI)
2001 CK Tamizharasan (TMC)
1996 Dr Padma (TMC)

Current MLA

2016
Food Minister R Kamaraj (AIADMK)

