Tamil Nadu elections: Hot seat - Nannilam

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY
- Nannilam is an agrarian constituency, with farmers, farm labourer population
- Since the 1991 election, AIADMK has won 3 out of the 6 elections
ISSUES & DEMANDS
- Creation of industries such as paper making, using hay and bamboo as raw material
- By-pass road connecting Poonthottam and Peralam to be laid
- Irrigation structures to store water from branches of the Cauvery draining into sea during floods
- A proposed alternative route for Chennai-Kanyakumari industrial corridor which is set to displace residents of Mudikondan village
Voters
Male
1,35,283
Female
1,36,159
transpersons
24
Total
2,71,466
FACE OFF
R Kamaraj (AIADMK) vs S Jothiraman (DMK)
PREVIOUS winners
2016 R Kamaraj (AIADMK)
2011 R Kamaraj (AIADMK)
2006 P Padmavathy (CPI)
2001 CK Tamizharasan (TMC)
1996 Dr Padma (TMC)
Current MLA
2016
Food Minister R Kamaraj (AIADMK)