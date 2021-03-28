Avinashi: It’s a fight between Speaker Dhanapal and field worker Adhiyaman

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: AIADMK is fielding Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal (69) from Avinashi Assembly constituency for the second time. The veteran politician will take on a first-timer, R Adhiyaman (68) of Adi Tamilar Peravai. Adhiyaman is contesting on Rising Sun symbol from the reserved constituency. A few new faces, such as K Meera (28) of DMDK and A Venkateswaran (35) from MNM, are also in the fray. DMK last won the seat in 1996, whereas its arch rival has retained it in the last four elections.

P Dhanapal

Dhanapal, an agriculturist, is a six-time MLA. He first entered the State Assembly in 1977 by winning in Sankagiri constituency on an AIADMK ticket. He went on to win the constituency thrice in 1980, 1985 and 2001, which helped him seal his position in the party. When the party fielded him in Rasipuram in 2011, he won again. After winning in 2016, Dhanapal is against contesting from Avinashi (SC) constituency in Tirupur district.

Listing out the works he had done in the constituency, Dhanapal said, “Despite holding the position of the Speaker in Tamil Nadu Assembly, I have completed social welfare schemes and infrastructure-related works in Avinashi. Several village roads which were in a poor condition were re-laid. Two water supply schemes were initiated in Annur and Avinashi. These were promised during my 2016 election campaign. Besides, several houses were constructed through the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) in Thirumuruganpoondi, Annur, Thekkalur.”

Adhiyaman, on the other side, is a retired government employee-turned social worker. Though new to politics, he is well known in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and for his organisation, Adi Tamilar Peravai, that works for the upliftment of the Dalit community. With a ground-level presence, his organisation has several branches in Avinashi, Tiruppur city, and Udumalaipet.

Adhiyaman

The social activist with an experience of over 30 years has worked extensively for the welfare of Dalit communities. The Avinashi constituency has people of Kongu Vellalar, Telugu Naidu, Mudaliar, and Nadar communities. Adhiyaman told Express, “Initially, I avoided politics and believed in working at the grassroots. I decided to take the plunge only after the DMK leaders allocated Avinashi constituency under the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.”

While the initiation and Avinashi-Athikadavu Project might prove to a boost for Dhanapal, infrastructure issues in the taluk have irked locals here. The government offices in the Taluk, particularly the offices of the Agricultural and Horticulture department, are old. Besides, there have been demands to upgrade the Avinashi general hospital.

Speaking on the panchayat and administrative issues, Kalanjiyam Farmers Association (KFA) coordinator A Subramaniam said, “There is a long-pending demand for separate Panchayat union inside Avinashi Taluk. One of the reasons is that Tiruppur Panchayat union has 10 panchayat villages, but Avinashi Panchayat union has 32 panchayat villages. With such a large panchayat union, there are a number of administrative issues and problems in fund allocation.”

Cattle farmers here have demanded milk storage facilities to be set up. K Ramakrishnan, a resident, said, “Villagers’ demand for milk and its products are satisfied by local cattle rearers. But the milk storage facilities are almost exhausted here. We expect new milk storage facilities at an optimum charge from the district administration.”

Promises

* P Dhanapal says he will address all petitions as early as possible

* R Adhiyaman says he will address the patta-related problems in the district. “Problems of the Dalit communities must be carefully resolved. I am also planning to set up an arts college for women in Avinashi,” he said.

Electorate

● Male: 1,36,431 ● Female: 1,44,294 ● Transpersons: 6

● Total: 2,80,731

Key candidates

P Dhanapal (AIADMK),

R Adhiyaman (DMK), K Meera (DMDK) A Venkateswaran (MNM).

Past winners

2016: P Dhanapal (AIADMK) - 93,366 votes

2011: MA Karuppasamy (AIADMK) -1,03,002 votes

2006: R Prema (AIADMK) - 54,562 votes