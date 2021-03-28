STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry Election: An overview

Here’s a glance at how Puducherry voted in the 2016 Assembly polls. The Congress had formed the government after bagging 15 of the 30 seats

Published: 28th March 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Rise & fall of Congress

The legislators who jumped party lines

Here’s a list of all the MLAs who quit Congress to join other parties (except one), resulting in the L-G calling for a floor test and the govt’s ultimate fall

Disqualified 
N Dhanavelu, the then Bahour MLA was removed from the Congress citing ‘anti-party’ activities, resulting in him getting disqualified from the Assembly

The statehood debate
Dinesh Gundu Rao, secretary of the All India Congress Committee, said that Statehood has remained the policy of the Congress, DMK and NR Congress. N Rangasamy, president of the NR Congress, had even stated that they will boycott elections if Statehood was not granted

