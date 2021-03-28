Smriti Irani adds to BJP’s star power at campaigns

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The narrow congested roads of Sowcarpet were abuzz with music and slogans on Saturday, as Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani arrived. Introduced as the ‘hero’ who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his own turf of Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh, Irani addressed Sowcarpet residents in Hindi and sought their blessings to develop the area.

“Trust in our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and choose the lotus button for the development of your area,” she urged the voters. The AIADMK and PMK cadre also gathered in large numbers on the streets to accompany the Union Minister.

Later, she joined the Thousand Lights BJP candidate Kushboo Sundar and canvassed with her for votes.

Irani challenges Kamal While campaigning in Coimbatore earlier in the day, Smriti Irani challenged Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan to a debate with BJP’s Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan.

Addressing a gathering at Gujarati Samaj to garner support for Vanathi, the Union Minister said the debate would help voters see the “difference between milk and water”. “The debate should be on development and who has better solutions to problems in the constituency. Let the voters decide which candidate has potential,” she said. Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led Central government, she said that during the lockdown, the Centre transferred money directly to people’s Jan-Dhan accounts.