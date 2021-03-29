Congress promises complete statehood for Puducherry if voted to power

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After a long and winding tussle between Puducherry’s previous Lt Governor and CM, the Congress, in its election manifesto for the UT, has promised complete statehood.

“Despite trouble from the Lt Governor, we distributed subsidy to farmers, free electricity, and a stipend for young lawyers,” former CM V Narayanasamy asserted, adding that the election would reveal whether the people want to be ruled “by a government they elect or by a BJP agent”.

Releasing the manifesto with former Central minister Veerappa Moily, Congress headquarters in-charge for Puducherry Dinesh Gundu Rao and others on Sunday, he highlighted his government’s achievements in the past five years.

“Our (Congress-DMK) alliance’s main aim is to gather people to teach the BJP a lesson for blocking welfare schemes through the Lt Governor. Despite threats, we safeguarded the individuality, culture and self-esteem of UT. Congress will ensure people enjoy religious, cultural and political rights,” he said.

Key promises

Besides statehood, here’s what the Congress has promised Puducherry