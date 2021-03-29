STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress promises complete statehood for Puducherry if voted to power

Congress headquarters in-charge for Puducherry Dinesh Gundu Rao says main aim is to teach 'BJP a lesson' for blocking schemes.

Published: 29th March 2021 04:58 AM

Congress leader V Narayansamy, Veerappa Moily and others launching the manifesto.

Congress leader V Narayansamy, Veerappa Moily and others launching the manifesto. (Photo | G Pattabai Raman)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After a long and winding tussle between Puducherry’s previous Lt Governor and CM, the Congress, in its election manifesto for the UT, has promised complete statehood.

“Despite trouble from the Lt Governor, we distributed subsidy to farmers, free electricity, and a stipend for young lawyers,” former CM V Narayanasamy asserted, adding that the election would reveal whether the people want to be ruled “by a government they elect or by a BJP agent”.

Releasing the manifesto with former Central minister Veerappa Moily, Congress headquarters in-charge for Puducherry Dinesh Gundu Rao and others on Sunday, he highlighted his government’s achievements in the past five years.

“Our (Congress-DMK) alliance’s main aim is to gather people to teach the BJP a lesson for blocking welfare schemes through the Lt Governor. Despite threats, we safeguarded the individuality, culture and self-esteem of UT. Congress will ensure people enjoy religious, cultural and political rights,” he said.

Key promises

Besides statehood, here’s what the Congress has promised Puducherry

  •  Scrapping NEET
  •  Separate education board
  •  Free education for SCs, STs, MBCs, OBCs, girls
  •  Universities of law, medicine
  •  Agriculture university at Karaikal
  •  Super-speciality hospitals
  •  Free Covid-19 vaccination for all
  •  Work to repeal Centre’s new farm laws
  •  Hike in farmers’ subsidy from D25,000 to D30,000
  •  Listing fishermen community as STs
  •  Repeal of loans taken from Centre
  •  Creating of pvt jobs; 70% will be for locals
  •  Filling all govt dept vacancies by 2022
  •  Free annual medical check-ups for women
  •  D1,000 for women family heads per month
  •  Hike in housing subsidy scheme to `3 lakh
  •  Free water supply
  •  Installation of CCTV cameras
  •  50% govt reservation through CENTAC admission
  •  25% reservation for locals in Pondicherry University
  •  Gradual hike in pension for aged, widows, disabled to D5,000
  •  D10 lakh compensation for kin of fisherman who die in natural calamities
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
