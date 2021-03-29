DMK MP A Raja apologises for offensive comments against Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MP A Raja on Monday apologised for his offensive remark against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his mother, which sparked controversy across the state.

“I was saddened to know that the CM was deeply hurt due to my remarks. I apologise for my remarks,” he said.

The DMK MP claimed that his speech was not a personal attack on the CM but was a comparison of two leaders of their public life.

He said that since the issue was continuing after his explanations and the CM was hurt, he deeply apologises for his comments.

Raja’s apology comes after a day Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy broke down during a campaign and questioned if this was the comments made against a chief minister, what would be the status of women in the state.

Raja’s offensive comments came under severe criticism from various fronts as well. Many netizens demanded DMK MP Kanimozhi to condemn the remarks.

Kanimozhi and DMK Chief MK Stalin said that party members must not indulge in such derogatory remarks and must be careful with their words.