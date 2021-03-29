STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry Assembly elections: Drones, UAVs prohibited in view of PM Narendra Modi's visit

PM Narendra Modi would address an election rally on Tuesday to woo voters for NDA candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly polls.

Published: 29th March 2021

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been banned in the entire Puducherry region from March 29-30 to ensure security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for electioneering.

An order to this effect came from the District Magistrate Purva Garg on Monday.

In a press release, Garg said an order under section 144 CrPc has been clamped in whole of Puducherry region to prohibit flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Any violation of the order would attract action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws, the District Magistrate said.

Modi would address an election rally on Tuesday to woo voters for NDA candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly polls.

