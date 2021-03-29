Puducherry elections: AIADMK candidate in Karaikal tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK candidate for Karaikal (South) constituency KAU Assana on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

Assana was tested for the virus before being granted permission to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally. It may be noted that PM Modi is scheduled to address an election meeting at the AFT grounds here on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Assana's sample given at the Karaikal GH turned out to be positive, confirmed Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar. Subsequently, Assana, who is asymptomatic, was advised self-isolation by the health authorities.

Assana, who is the sitting MLA from the seat, had mingled with a large number of people during his election campaign and steps are being taken by the Health Department to test them all.