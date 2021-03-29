STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami​ turns emotional, says God will punish DMK leader A Raja

As he tried to speak up in a campaign in north Chennai, Edappadi K Palaniswami's voice choked and he turned emotional.

Published: 29th March 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday turned emotional while reacting to DMK leader A Raja's alleged disparaging remarks against him, his mother and said a mother occupied a lofty position in society and anyone who denigrated women would be punished by God.

A day after the AIADMK lodged a police complaint against Raja for his comment, Palaniswami, obviously sad, denounced the offensive language used by the rival party leader.

As he tried to speak up in a campaign in north Chennai, the Chief Minister's voice choked and he turned emotional.

ALSO READ: DMK MP A Raja booked for alleged vulgar comments against Tamil Nadu CM

If a person who occupied the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the position of ordinary people, he wondered.

"Think, what kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?" he asked.

Police have filed a case against Raja for his offensive allegation, an insinuation about Palaniswami's birth.

ALSO READ: BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan slams A Raja, says DMK doesn't respect women

He appealed to the people to give people like Raja an 'appropriate punishment' apparently through ballots.

Whether rich or poor, a mother is accorded a very high position in the society and whoever made disparaging remarks against a mother or women would be punished for sure by the God, Palaniswami said.

AIADMK workers and cadres of alliance parties including PMK on Sunday held protest demonstrations in several regions of Tamil Nadu seeking the arrest of Raja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Raja DMK Edappadi Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu CM
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Celluloid and Sensibility: Telling the stories that matter | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp