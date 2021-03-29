STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher throws away Rs 16 lakh on seeing police in Tamil Nadu

Based on a tip-off by Returning Officer and Harur RDO V Muthaiyyan, a flying squad, revenue and police officials were dispatched to the house of R Kumar, a government school teacher.

Published: 29th March 2021

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A teacher threw away a bag containing Rs 16.5 lakh allegedly meant for distribution to voters, minutes before a raid by police and revenue department officials on Sunday. Based on a tip-off by Returning Officer and Harur RDO V Muthaiyyan, a flying squad, revenue and police officials were dispatched to the house of R Kumar, a government school teacher.

On noticing the police and revenue personnel in the vicinity, Kumar reportedly threw away a bag containing the cash, which was picked up by another person on the street. However, after a brief chase, police caught R Nethaji, a local resident, and confiscated the money. The RO and the I-T department began a probe. Over 30 police personnel have been deployed in the locality, the RDO said.

