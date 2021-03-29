Two hacked to death in Tamil Nadu after row over dog attacking goat

By PTI

SIVAGANGA: Two persons were allegedly hacked to death following an altercation over their goat being bitten by a dog, police here said.

A four-member gang hacked Karuppiah (60) and his son Saminathan (35) after they questioned their relative Damodaran and three others for not chaining their dog which had bitten the goat grazing in a field, the police said.

After a heated exchange, Tirusanghu, Singaraj, Sundarraj and Damodaran hacked Karuppiah and Saminathan, and fled, they said.

While Karuppiah died on the spot, his son succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

A case has been registered and police are looking for the four accused.