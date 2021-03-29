STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What did former Puducherry Chief Minister do for UT? P Kannan questions

Former MP P Kannan questioned Narayanasamy what has he done for Puducherry when he was a central minister.

Published: 29th March 2021 05:18 AM

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former MP P Kannan questioned Narayanasamy what has he done for Puducherry when he was a central minister. Congress leader and former MP P Kannan who joined BJP a few weeks ago on Sunday met mediapersons in BJP office and said, “Like me, many people were unhappy with Congress rule in Puducherry, leaving the party and joining BJP was the correct decision since they like leaders like Prime Minister Narenda Modi. Former CM Narayanasamy was central minister and very close to party headquarters. What did he do for Puducherry back then? He just enjoyed the power and did nothing.” He also said, “Narayanasamy just put the blame on Kiran Bedi for every thing, but when N Rangasamy was chief minister, they appointed Virendra Kataria as Lieutenant Governor and troubled Rangasamy.

I remember, when I was minister during the Congress rule, they appointed three nominated MLAs, despite government had majority, they used them to vote for government bills. So nomination of MLAs is not new. If people elect BJP government, 2.5 lakh jobs will be created in Puducherry and if that does not happen, people can question me.” “In 2016 election manifesto, Congress promised job to one member of each family. Did they deliver? They are saying the same thing in manifesto this time.”
 

