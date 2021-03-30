PM Modi slams Congress-DMK at Dharapuram rally over remark against Tamil Nadu CM's mother

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to campaign for the BJP in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram, the prime minister urged the voters to read BJP manifesto 'properly' and promised that the party will serve the people of Tamil Nadu if voted to power.

Criticising the Opposition for how they treat women, Modi talked about the 'derogatory' comments made by 'leaders' which sparked controversy all over the state.

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam staged a black flag protest with #GoBackModi slogans, protesting #PMModi's visit to Dharapuram for #TNElections2021 campaign.



Express Photos | @rk_clicks @xpresstn @shibasahu2012 pic.twitter.com/43vrunOS9M — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 30, 2021

He also talked about one of the DMK MLA candidates, Dindigul Leoni, who made 'horrible remarks' against women and attacked DMK for not taking any action against such candidates.

He said, 'today Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of CM K Palaniswami. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of the state.'

Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 6 and the voting will be completed in a single-phase.

​(Inputs from ENS, ANI)