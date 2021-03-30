STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi slams Congress-DMK at Dharapuram rally over remark against Tamil Nadu CM's mother

Criticising the Opposition for how they treat women, Modi talked about the 'derogatory' comments made by 'leaders' which sparked controversy all over the state. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting as part election campaign in support of their NDA allied candidates, ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, at Dharapuram. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting as part election campaign in support of their NDA allied candidates, ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, at Dharapuram. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to campaign for the BJP in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram, the prime minister urged the voters to read BJP manifesto 'properly' and promised that the party will serve the people of Tamil Nadu if voted to power.

He also talked about one of the DMK MLA candidates, Dindigul Leoni, who made 'horrible remarks' against women and attacked DMK for not taking any action against such candidates.

He said, 'today Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of CM K Palaniswami. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of the state.'

Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 6 and the voting will be completed in a single-phase.

