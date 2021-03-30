Rs 1 crore seized from Manapparai MLA’s driver by I-T dept

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Income Tax department on Monday seized about Rs 1 crore in Rs 500 denominations, hidden in a bag in a house at Vallanadu village near Manapparai.Based on a tip-off, I-T officials held raids in three locations in Manapparai, simultaneously, on Monday. The premises where the raids were held belonged to Alagarsami and Thangapandi of Valasupatti and Muruganandham of Kottiapatti village. According to sources, Alagarsami has been working as a driver with Manapparai MLA Chandrasekar for more than eight years. The other two are also close aides of the MLA.

While the officials could not find anything in Muruganandham and Thangapandi’s residences, bundles of cash were recovered from Alagarsami’s residence. As many as 20,000 currency notes were seized after Alagarsami failed to furnish documents.According to officials, reports have been sent to the department concerned, and action will be taken. The previous week, the flying squad had recovered Rs 1 crore from a car belonging to the son of Musiri MLA.