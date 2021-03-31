8 more AIADMK cadre expelled for indulging in anti-party activities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK top brass Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on Tuesday expelled more functionaries for anti-party activities. R Lakshmi (Gummidipoondi) and Nellai K Sadagopan (Tirunelveli) have been expelled as they have decided to contest as independent candidates. Former MP V Ezhumalai, Eswari Eswara Swamy (Pollachi), A Nagaraj (Gudimangalam), M Rangasamy (Athukinathupatti) and K Kamalahasan (Somavarapatti) from Tirupur and K Sridhar (Kammagandigai) were also expelled.