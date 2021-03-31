Centre-State alliance can bring good welfare schemes to Tamil Nadu: EPS

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: “Our alliance is strong and victorious. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks about the development of the country and aims to make India a superpower, which is the dream of the people as well. The Centre is helping Tamil Nadu by offering a number of schemes. I thank the Centre for bringing several highway projects worth more than Rs 1.05 lakh crore to the State,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He was addressing the large crowds that had gathered at Dharapuram on Tuesday.

“Tamil Nadu suffers from water scarcity in several places. The Cauvery-Godaveri river linking project can bring huge benefits to the State. If there is good mutual support from the Centre, the project can be implemented. Besides, a Centre-State alliance can bring good welfare schemes for Tamil Nadu,” said Palaniswami.

Listing out various schemes implemented in the State, Palaniswami said, “Around 304 MoU deals have been signed with investors and this can bring more than 10 lakh jobs into the State. The long pending Rs 1,650-crore Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) is also being implemented in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. This will be completed by 2022. In Tiruppur city, renovation of Noyyal river is being carried out at Rs 350 crore. Besides, Rs 550 crore has also been allocated for building houses through the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. Construction of around 75 per cent of the houses are complete.”

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “The Congress party pushed India into the dark. When DMK was in alliance with them, none of the good schemes was brought to Tamil Nadu. We have brought approvals for more than 14 medical colleges in the State during BJP’s rule in the Centre.”

He further stated: “One must remember that Jallikattu was banned during the Congress rule in the Centre. Over 15 lakh youngsters protested against the ban at Marina beach in Chennai for more than twenty days.”

“When I was the Chief Minister, I immediately met PM Modi who helped us. Subsequently, the ban was removed. So, I am not the hero of the event, Narendra Modi is the real hero of Jallikattu,” added Panneerselvam.

Farmers try to wave black flags

Around 20 farmers belonging to the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association condemned the Centre’s three farm laws. Aiming to draw the attention of top officials and Ministers who arrived at the BJP meet, they took out a procession with black flags on Anna Salai in Dharapuram. They were warned by the police after which they left.