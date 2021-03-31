STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre-State alliance can bring good welfare schemes to Tamil Nadu: EPS

I thank the Centre for bringing several highway projects worth more than Rs 1.05 lakh crore to the State,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Published: 31st March 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Tuesday | A Raja Chidambaram

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: “Our alliance is strong and victorious. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks about the development of the country and aims to make India a superpower, which is the dream of the people as well. The Centre is helping Tamil Nadu by offering a number of schemes. I thank the Centre for bringing several highway projects worth more than Rs 1.05 lakh crore to the State,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He was addressing the large crowds that had gathered at Dharapuram on Tuesday.

“Tamil Nadu suffers from water scarcity in several places. The Cauvery-Godaveri river linking project can bring huge benefits to the State. If there is good mutual support from the Centre, the project can be implemented. Besides, a Centre-State alliance can bring good welfare schemes for Tamil Nadu,” said Palaniswami.

Listing out various schemes implemented in the State, Palaniswami said, “Around 304 MoU deals have been signed with investors and this can bring more than 10 lakh jobs into the State. The long pending Rs 1,650-crore Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) is also being implemented in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. This will be completed by 2022. In Tiruppur city, renovation of Noyyal river is being carried out at Rs 350 crore. Besides, Rs 550 crore has also been allocated for building houses through the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. Construction of around 75 per cent of the houses are complete.”

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “The Congress party pushed India into the dark. When DMK was in alliance with them, none of the good schemes was brought to Tamil Nadu. We have brought approvals for more than 14 medical colleges in the State during BJP’s rule in the Centre.”

He further stated: “One must remember that Jallikattu was banned during the Congress rule in the Centre. Over 15 lakh youngsters protested against the ban at Marina beach in Chennai for more than twenty days.”
“When I was the Chief Minister, I immediately met PM Modi who helped us. Subsequently, the ban was removed. So, I am not the hero of the event, Narendra Modi is the real hero of Jallikattu,” added Panneerselvam.

Farmers try to wave black flags
Around 20 farmers belonging to the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association condemned the Centre’s three farm laws. Aiming to draw the attention of top officials and Ministers who arrived at the BJP meet, they took out a procession with black flags on Anna Salai in Dharapuram. They were warned by the police after which they left. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Edappadi K Palaniswami Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp