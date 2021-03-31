HC calls to protect forest lands from encroachments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Asserting that forest lands and wild animals have to be protected from encroachments, the Madras High Court directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to constitute ‘flying squads’ and special teams in strategic areas in forests across the State..

Such flying squads or special teams must be rotated, so as to ensure that officials deputed to man them do not acquaint with other field-level forest officials. They must be constituted with men of integrity and they must directly report to the PCCF, who in turn, shall monitor the activities at the State-level by utilizing digital technology, ruled Judge SM Subramaniam.

The issue pertains to a private company involved in quarrying, moving a plea seeking to quash the trial court order that ruled in favour of the Forest Settlement Officer. The forest department failed to renew the quarry license of the private firm after finding certain discrepancies with the data submitted.

