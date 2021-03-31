Teacher held for uploading picture of postal ballot

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Three persons including a woman teacher, her husband and a Tenkasi resident were arrested for sharing a picture of her postal ballot on social media here on Tuesday.

“The suspected teacher from Vellakal cast her vote on the postal ballot which was delivered by polling staff. Her husband, a retired army man, took a photo of that ballot and posted it on social media. The third suspect, a resident of Tenkasi, forwarded the same to his friends. All three have been arrested.

A Surandai-based woman teacher was mistakenly suspended on Monday based on the recommendation of the District Educational Officer, Kokila, for allegedly posting a picture of her postal ballot. However, the inquiry conducted by the police inspector Balamurugan revealed that the polling staff wrongly delivered the postal ballot of the Surandai-based teacher to the teacher whose postal ballot picture was shared on social media,” said police.

Referring to the serial number of the postal ballot which was posted on social media, the School Education Department had suspended the Surandai-based teacher. Representatives of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Federation and the teacher petitioned the District Election Officer (DEO) against her suspension.